TODAY
SOCCER
College Women
Sweet Briar at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Mary Baldwin at N.C. Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
High School
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.
