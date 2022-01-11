TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Luray, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Eastern Mennonite University, 4:45 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Wilson Memorial at Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Clarke County, East Rockingham, Jefferson County at Central, 6 p.m.
Madison County, Page County at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
