TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Luray, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Eastern Mennonite University, 4:45 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Wilson Memorial at Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Clarke County, East Rockingham, Jefferson County at Central, 6 p.m.

Madison County, Page County at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

