TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Fishburne Military, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
William Monroe at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Central at Page County, 6 p.m.
Luray vs. Mountain View at Rebel Park in New Market, 6 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite at St. Anne's Belfield, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7 p.m.
Page County at Central, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Grace Christian, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Central at Page County, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Duke at James Madison (DH), 2 p.m.
High School
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
Central at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 4:3 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
