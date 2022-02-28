TODAY
BASEBALL
College
VMI at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Chapman (DH), 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Pomona Pitzer (DH), 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Men
