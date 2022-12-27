TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at James River, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty-Bedford at Wilson Memorial, 6:45 p.m.
Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
James River at Rockbridge County, 3 p.m.
Page County vs. Broadway at Strasburg, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Liberty-Bedford at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs. Buffalo Gap at Strasburg 6 p.m.
Skyline at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
