TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Rockbridge County at James River, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bedford at Wilson Memorial, 6:45 p.m.

Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

James River at Rockbridge County, 3 p.m.

Page County vs. Broadway at Strasburg, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Liberty-Bedford at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Central vs. Buffalo Gap at Strasburg 6 p.m.

Skyline at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

