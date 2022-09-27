TODAY

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at JT Poston Invitational at Country Club of Sapphire Valley, 8 a.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Bridgewater Invitational at Lakeview, 8 a.m.

High School

Region 5D Sub-Regional at Heritage Oaks, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Veritas at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

High School

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.

Page County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.

Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

Central at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.

