TODAY
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at JT Poston Invitational at Country Club of Sapphire Valley, 8 a.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Bridgewater Invitational at Lakeview, 8 a.m.
High School
Region 5D Sub-Regional at Heritage Oaks, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Veritas at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
High School
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
