TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 3 p.m.

Longwood at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Luray, 6 p.m.

Page County at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite, Carlisle at Roanoke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Page County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Page County at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

