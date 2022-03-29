TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 3 p.m.
Longwood at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 6 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite, Carlisle at Roanoke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
