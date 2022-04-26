TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Page County at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

Central at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

Bridgewater at ODAC championships at Dominion Club in Glen Allen, TBD

LACROSSE

College Women

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Luray at Central, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Central at Luray, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Page County at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Mountain View at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

