TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Page County at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
Bridgewater at ODAC championships at Dominion Club in Glen Allen, TBD
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Page County at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Mountain View at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
