TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham, Rappahannock County at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
