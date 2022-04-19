TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Richmond at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Petersburg, 6 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Page County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney, 3:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Seton, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

