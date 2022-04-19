TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Richmond at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Petersburg, 6 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Page County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney, 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Seton, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
