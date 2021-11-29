BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Staunton at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
