TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School
Virginia Independent Conference Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater at Hood, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Mary Baldwin, 3 p.m.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 21, 2022 @ 7:07 pm
TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School
Virginia Independent Conference Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater at Hood, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Mary Baldwin, 3 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.