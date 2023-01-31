TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Mary Baldwin at Southern Virginia, 6 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Faith Christian at Blue Ridge Christian, 5 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 6 p.m.
Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Fishburne Military at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Frankfort at Moorefield, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Regents, 6:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Broadway, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Harman, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Regents, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Shenandoah District Tournament at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
