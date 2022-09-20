TODAY

GOLF

College

Bridgewater at Kinder-Williams Invitational, 8 a.m.

High School

Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance at Ingleside Golf Resort, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Georgetown at James Madison, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.

Page County at Central, 7:15 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Staunton at Riverheads, 7:15 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.

