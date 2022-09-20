TODAY
GOLF
College
Bridgewater at Kinder-Williams Invitational, 8 a.m.
High School
Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance at Ingleside Golf Resort, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Georgetown at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Page County at Central, 7:15 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Staunton at Riverheads, 7:15 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.
