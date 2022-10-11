TODAY

GOLF

College Men

Bridgewater at Royal Lakes Invitational in Flowery Branch, Ga., 8 a.m.

College Women

James Madison at Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Okla., 8 a.m.

Bridgewater at Knights Invitational in Lexington, 8 a.m.

High School

VHSL Class 3 Tournament in Richmond, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison at American, 2 p.m.

College Women

Sweet Briar at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Mary Baldwin, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Wakefield at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Mary Baldwin at Southern Virginia, 6 p.m.

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School

Temple Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 5 p.m.

South West Virginia Homeschool at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Moorefield at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Staunton at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Central, 7:15 p.m.

Mountain View at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.

Clarke County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

