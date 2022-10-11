TODAY
GOLF
College Men
Bridgewater at Royal Lakes Invitational in Flowery Branch, Ga., 8 a.m.
College Women
James Madison at Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Okla., 8 a.m.
Bridgewater at Knights Invitational in Lexington, 8 a.m.
High School
VHSL Class 3 Tournament in Richmond, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at American, 2 p.m.
College Women
Sweet Briar at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Mary Baldwin, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Wakefield at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Mary Baldwin at Southern Virginia, 6 p.m.
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School
Temple Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 5 p.m.
South West Virginia Homeschool at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Moorefield at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Staunton at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.