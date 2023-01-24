TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Greensboro at Mary Baldwin, 6 p.m.
College Women
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Fishburne Military at Massanutten Military Academy, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5:30 p.m.
East Hardy at Moorefield, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Luray at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Harman, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Luray, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Mountain View, Strasburg, Stuarts Draft at Central, 6 p.m.
East Hardy, Madison County, Rappahannock County at Clarke County, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.