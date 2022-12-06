TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.
High School Boys
Woodberry Forest at Fishburne Military, 6 p.m.
John Handley at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7:15 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Nelson County at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at Keyser, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at John Handley, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Nelson County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at James Wood, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort at Moorefield, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Staunton, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Potomac Falls at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham, Madison County, Woodgrove at William Monroe, 6 p.m.
