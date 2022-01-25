TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 8 p.m.
College Women
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Hargrave Military at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Turner Ashby at Fork Union, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham at Page County, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.