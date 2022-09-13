TODAY
GOLF
High School
Broadway, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks, 9 a.m.
College Men
James Madison at VCU Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at NC State, 8 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Wakefield, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
Marymount at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge Co. at Fort Defiance, 6:45 p.m.
East Hardy at Broadway, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Madison County at William Monroe, 7:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Staunton at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.
Riverheads at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
