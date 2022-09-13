TODAY

GOLF

High School

Broadway, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks, 9 a.m.

College Men

James Madison at VCU Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison at NC State, 8 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Wakefield, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

Marymount at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge Co. at Fort Defiance, 6:45 p.m.

East Hardy at Broadway, 7:15 p.m.

Clarke County at Central, 7:15 p.m.

Madison County at William Monroe, 7:15 p.m.

Mountain View at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

Staunton at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.

Riverheads at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

