TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Maggie L. Walker, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Madison County, Spotswood, Strasburg at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Fishburne Military, 6:30 p.m.
