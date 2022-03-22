TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Blue Ridge Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 6 p.m.
College
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Jefferson Forest at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Tandem Friends at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m
Spotswood at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.
Marymount at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.
James Madison at Radford (DH), 4 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
