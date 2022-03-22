TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Blue Ridge Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Page County at Luray, 6 p.m.

College

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Jefferson Forest at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Tandem Friends at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m

Spotswood at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.

Marymount at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.

James Madison at Radford (DH), 4 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

