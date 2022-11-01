TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Region 3C Championships at Pleasant Grove, 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

ODAC Quarterfinals

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison at Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

College Women

USA South Quarterfinals

N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

ODAC Quarterfinals

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.