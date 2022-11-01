TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Region 3C Championships at Pleasant Grove, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
ODAC Quarterfinals
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
College Women
USA South Quarterfinals
N.C. Wesleyan at Mary Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.
ODAC Quarterfinals
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.
