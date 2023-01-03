TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Roanoke Catholic at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Fresta Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.
East Hardy at Tygarts Valley, 6 p.m.
Tucker County at Petersburg, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Salem, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
