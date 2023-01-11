TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 64 (OT)

Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 27

Staunton 77, Stuarts Draft 42

Riverheads 58, Liberty-Bedford 48

Waynesboro 48, Buffalo Gap 45 (2OT)

Fort Defiance 47, Wilson Memorial 40

Strasburg 47, Luray 42

East Rockingham 49, Central 37

Madison County 59, Mountain View 27

Clarke County 71, Rappahannock County 69

North Cross 61, Eastern Mennonite 51

Blue Ridge Christian 67, Appalachian Christian 60

Roanoke Catholic 73, Fishburne Military 28

Grace Christian 62, Faith Christian 49

High School Girls

Spotswood 51, Harrisonburg 17

Turner Ashby 52, Broadway 33

Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 27

Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 30

Wilson Memorial 66, Fort Defiance 57

Strasburg 56, Luray 46

Clarke County 41, Rappahannock County 32

East Rockingham 50, Central 48

Mountain View 50, Madison County 43

Grace Christian 49, Faith Christian 32

Northern 37, East Hardy 33

Petersburg 38, Moorefield 33

Pendleton County 66, Pocahontas County 27

