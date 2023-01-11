TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 64 (OT)
Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 27
Staunton 77, Stuarts Draft 42
Riverheads 58, Liberty-Bedford 48
Waynesboro 48, Buffalo Gap 45 (2OT)
Fort Defiance 47, Wilson Memorial 40
Strasburg 47, Luray 42
East Rockingham 49, Central 37
Madison County 59, Mountain View 27
Clarke County 71, Rappahannock County 69
North Cross 61, Eastern Mennonite 51
Blue Ridge Christian 67, Appalachian Christian 60
Roanoke Catholic 73, Fishburne Military 28
Grace Christian 62, Faith Christian 49
High School Girls
Spotswood 51, Harrisonburg 17
Turner Ashby 52, Broadway 33
Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 27
Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 30
Wilson Memorial 66, Fort Defiance 57
Strasburg 56, Luray 46
Clarke County 41, Rappahannock County 32
East Rockingham 50, Central 48
Mountain View 50, Madison County 43
Grace Christian 49, Faith Christian 32
Northern 37, East Hardy 33
Petersburg 38, Moorefield 33
Pendleton County 66, Pocahontas County 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.