TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater 82, Mary Baldwin 80
High School Boys
Pendleton County 66, East Hardy 34
Fork Union 82, Fishburne Military 66
Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 26
East Rockingham 71, Stuarts Draft 40
James River 62, Rockbridge County 43
Regents 56, Grace Christian 46
Strasburg 47, Page County 32
Madison County 60, Luray 53
Rappahannock County 73, Mountain View 41
Staunton 60, Turner Ashby 24
High School Girls
Grace Christian 27, Regents 21
East Hardy 66, Pocahontas County 21
James River 50, Rockbridge County 36
East Rockingham 48, Stuarts Draft 25
Broadway 80, Fort Defiance 68
Luray 55, Madison County 30
Clarke County 63, Central 46
Strasburg 35, Page County 20
Rappahannock County 52, Mountain View 32
