TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater 82, Mary Baldwin 80

High School Boys

Pendleton County 66, East Hardy 34

Fork Union 82, Fishburne Military 66

Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 26

East Rockingham 71, Stuarts Draft 40

James River 62, Rockbridge County 43

Regents 56, Grace Christian 46

Strasburg 47, Page County 32

Madison County 60, Luray 53

Rappahannock County 73, Mountain View 41

Staunton 60, Turner Ashby 24

High School Girls

Grace Christian 27, Regents 21

East Hardy 66, Pocahontas County 21

James River 50, Rockbridge County 36

East Rockingham 48, Stuarts Draft 25

Broadway 80, Fort Defiance 68

Luray 55, Madison County 30

Clarke County 63, Central 46

Strasburg 35, Page County 20

Rappahannock County 52, Mountain View 32

