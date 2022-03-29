TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 7, Longwood 6
Shenandoah 13, Bridgewater 4
High School
Spotswood 9, Wilson Memorial 2
William Monroe 12, Turner Ashby 1
Strasburg 9, Luray 6
Mountain View 7, Page County 4
SOFTBALL
High School
Spotswood 12, Wilson Memorial 5
Page County 23, Mountain View 2
MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0
SOCCER
High School Boys
Park View 6, Harrisonburg 0
Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 2
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance 13, Rockbridge County 2
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway 9, Strasburg 0
John Handley 9, Spotswood 0
High School Girls
Broadway 8, Strasburg 0
Spotswood 9, John Handley 0
