TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 7, Longwood 6

Shenandoah 13, Bridgewater 4

High School

Spotswood 9, Wilson Memorial 2

William Monroe 12, Turner Ashby 1

Strasburg 9, Luray 6

Mountain View 7, Page County 4

SOFTBALL

High School

Spotswood 12, Wilson Memorial 5

Page County 23, Mountain View 2

MONDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0

SOCCER

High School Boys

Park View 6, Harrisonburg 0

Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 2

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance 13, Rockbridge County 2

TENNIS

High School Boys

Broadway 9, Strasburg 0

John Handley 9, Spotswood 0

High School Girls

Broadway 8, Strasburg 0

Spotswood 9, John Handley 0

