TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

William Monroe 59, Turner Ashby 48

Skyline 52, Broadway 48

Clarke County 47, Central 43

Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 37

Staunton 63, Waynesboro 22

Wilson Memorial 63, Stuarts Draft 35

Pendleton County 86, Pocahontas County 24

High School Girls

East Hardy 48, Tygarts Valley 26

Tucker County 57, Petersburg 41

Salem 64, Rockbridge County 34

William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48

Skyline 51, Broadway 48

Riverheads 60, Buffalo Gap 48

Waynesboro 45, Staunton 38

Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 41

