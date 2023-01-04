TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
William Monroe 59, Turner Ashby 48
Skyline 52, Broadway 48
Clarke County 47, Central 43
Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 37
Staunton 63, Waynesboro 22
Wilson Memorial 63, Stuarts Draft 35
Pendleton County 86, Pocahontas County 24
High School Girls
East Hardy 48, Tygarts Valley 26
Tucker County 57, Petersburg 41
Salem 64, Rockbridge County 34
William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48
Skyline 51, Broadway 48
Riverheads 60, Buffalo Gap 48
Waynesboro 45, Staunton 38
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 41
