TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater 17, Eastern Mennonite 9

High School

Spotswood 5, Broadway 4

Page County 9, Central 4

William Monroe 6, Turner Ashby 0

Rockbridge County 9, Harrisonburg 6

Mountain View 8, Luray 1

Fort Defiance 8, Riverheads 6

LACROSSE

College Women

Roanoke 19, Bridgewater 4

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood 2, Broadway 0

Turner Ashby 3, William Monroe 1

East Rockingham 2, Madison County 1

Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge County 0

Fort Defiance 4, Riverheads 0

Mountain View 5, Luray 3

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite 4, Grace Christian 0

Spotswood 8, Broadway 0

East Rockingham 1, Madison County 1

Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge County 1

William Monroe 2, Turner Ashby 0

SOFTBALL

College

Duke 24, James Madison 2

Duke 10, James Madison 1

High School

Spotswood 11, Broadway 3

Page County 8, Central 0

William Monroe 5, Turner Ashby 4

Fort Defiance 6, Riverheads 5

Madison County 2, East Rockingham 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.