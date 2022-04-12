TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater 17, Eastern Mennonite 9
High School
Spotswood 5, Broadway 4
Page County 9, Central 4
William Monroe 6, Turner Ashby 0
Rockbridge County 9, Harrisonburg 6
Mountain View 8, Luray 1
Fort Defiance 8, Riverheads 6
LACROSSE
College Women
Roanoke 19, Bridgewater 4
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood 2, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 3, William Monroe 1
East Rockingham 2, Madison County 1
Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge County 0
Fort Defiance 4, Riverheads 0
Mountain View 5, Luray 3
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite 4, Grace Christian 0
Spotswood 8, Broadway 0
East Rockingham 1, Madison County 1
Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge County 1
William Monroe 2, Turner Ashby 0
SOFTBALL
College
Duke 24, James Madison 2
Duke 10, James Madison 1
High School
Spotswood 11, Broadway 3
Page County 8, Central 0
William Monroe 5, Turner Ashby 4
Fort Defiance 6, Riverheads 5
Madison County 2, East Rockingham 1
