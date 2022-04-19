TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Richmond 10, James Madison 2

SOCCER

High School Boys

East Rockingham 6, Page County 0

Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 0

High School Girls

Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 0

SOFTBALL

High School

East Rockingham 10, Page County 9

TENNIS

College Men

Hampden-Sydney 8, Bridgewater 1

High School Boys

Spotswood 8, Rockbridge County 1

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0

East Rockingham 10, Page County 2

