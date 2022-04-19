TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Richmond 10, James Madison 2
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham 6, Page County 0
Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 0
High School Girls
Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 0
SOFTBALL
High School
East Rockingham 10, Page County 9
TENNIS
College Men
Hampden-Sydney 8, Bridgewater 1
High School Boys
Spotswood 8, Rockbridge County 1
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0
East Rockingham 10, Page County 2
