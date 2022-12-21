TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 78, Eastern Michigan 43
High School Boys
Fort Defiance 58, Buffalo Gap 55
Spotswood 82, Waynesboro 20
Wilson Memorial 50, Staunton 48
Charlottesville 72, Broadway 44
Clarke County 52, East Rockingham 46
Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 46
Madison County 71, Page County 50
Skyline 63, Central 32
Luray 81, Rappahannock County 67
Eastern Mennonite 61, Covenant 34
Strasburg 57, Warren County 26
High School Girls
Spotswood 66, Waynesboro 9
Fort Defiance 86, Buffalo Gap 67
Broadway 52, Charlottesville 50
Page County 51, Madison County 43
Riverheads 44, Stuarts Draft 28
Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 18
Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 37
Rappahannock County 54, Luray 39
Eastern Mennonite 49, Mountain View Christian 18
