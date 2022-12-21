TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 78, Eastern Michigan 43

High School Boys

Fort Defiance 58, Buffalo Gap 55

Spotswood 82, Waynesboro 20

Wilson Memorial 50, Staunton 48

Charlottesville 72, Broadway 44

Clarke County 52, East Rockingham 46

Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 46

Madison County 71, Page County 50

Skyline 63, Central 32

Luray 81, Rappahannock County 67

Eastern Mennonite 61, Covenant 34

Strasburg 57, Warren County 26

High School Girls

Spotswood 66, Waynesboro 9

Fort Defiance 86, Buffalo Gap 67

Broadway 52, Charlottesville 50

Page County 51, Madison County 43

Riverheads 44, Stuarts Draft 28

Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 18

Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 37

Rappahannock County 54, Luray 39

Eastern Mennonite 49, Mountain View Christian 18

