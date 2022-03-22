TUESDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Wilson Memorial 2, Turner Ashby 0

Spotswood 7, Staunton 2

Page County 7, Luray 5

SOCCER

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 2, Wilson Memorial 2

Spotswood 1, Staunton 0

Harrisonburg 0, Jefferson Forest 0

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 1

Spotswood 6, Staunton 1

Tandem Friends 2, Eastern Mennonite 1

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 14, Radford 2

Radford 10, James Madison 3

Eastern Mennonite 10, Mary Baldwin 8

Eastern Mennonite 5, Mary Baldwin 0

Bridgewater 9, Marymount 0

Marymount 8, Bridgewater 3

High School

Turner Ashby 15, Wilson Memorial 7

Spotswood 23, Staunton 2

TENNIS

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial 9, Turner Ashby 0

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 8, Wilson Memorial 1

Fort Defiance 9, Staunton 0

