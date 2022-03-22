TUESDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Wilson Memorial 2, Turner Ashby 0
Spotswood 7, Staunton 2
Page County 7, Luray 5
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 2, Wilson Memorial 2
Spotswood 1, Staunton 0
Harrisonburg 0, Jefferson Forest 0
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 1
Spotswood 6, Staunton 1
Tandem Friends 2, Eastern Mennonite 1
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 14, Radford 2
Radford 10, James Madison 3
Eastern Mennonite 10, Mary Baldwin 8
Eastern Mennonite 5, Mary Baldwin 0
Bridgewater 9, Marymount 0
Marymount 8, Bridgewater 3
High School
Turner Ashby 15, Wilson Memorial 7
Spotswood 23, Staunton 2
TENNIS
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial 9, Turner Ashby 0
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 8, Wilson Memorial 1
Fort Defiance 9, Staunton 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.