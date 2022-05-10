TUESDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Spotswood 17, Page County 7

Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 3

Broadway 11, Harrisonburg 7

Central 8, Clarke County 5

Mountain View 12, East Rockingham 2

Strasburg 6, Madison County 4

Fort Defiance 4, Stuarts Draft 3

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 1

Turner Ashby 4, Rockbridge County 0

Madison County 2, Strasburg 2

Clarke County 3, Central 0

Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 2

Wilson Memorial 4, Waynesboro 0

High School Girls

Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 0

Turner Ashby 3, Rockbridge County 0

Strasburg 7, Madison County 2

East Rockingham 8, Mountain View 0

Fort Defiance 5, Stuarts Draft 3

Wilson Memorial 1, Waynesboro 0

Clarke County 6, Central 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 11, Rockbridge County 0

Spotswood 4, Page County 3

Broadway 13, Harrisonburg 7

Clarke County 5, Central 3

East Rockingham 23, Mountain View 0

Fort Defiance 2, Stuarts Draft 0

Madison County 2, Strasburg 1

Buffalo Gap 21, Staunton 0

Wilson Memorial 10, Waynesboro 0

TENNIS

High School Boys

Spotswood 8, Rockbridge County 1

Riverheads 9, Buffalo Gap 0

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0

Turner Ashby 5, Harrisonburg 4

Riverheads 7, Buffalo Gap 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.