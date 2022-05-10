TUESDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood 17, Page County 7
Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 3
Broadway 11, Harrisonburg 7
Central 8, Clarke County 5
Mountain View 12, East Rockingham 2
Strasburg 6, Madison County 4
Fort Defiance 4, Stuarts Draft 3
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 1
Turner Ashby 4, Rockbridge County 0
Madison County 2, Strasburg 2
Clarke County 3, Central 0
Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 2
Wilson Memorial 4, Waynesboro 0
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 3, Rockbridge County 0
Strasburg 7, Madison County 2
East Rockingham 8, Mountain View 0
Fort Defiance 5, Stuarts Draft 3
Wilson Memorial 1, Waynesboro 0
Clarke County 6, Central 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 11, Rockbridge County 0
Spotswood 4, Page County 3
Broadway 13, Harrisonburg 7
Clarke County 5, Central 3
East Rockingham 23, Mountain View 0
Fort Defiance 2, Stuarts Draft 0
Madison County 2, Strasburg 1
Buffalo Gap 21, Staunton 0
Wilson Memorial 10, Waynesboro 0
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood 8, Rockbridge County 1
Riverheads 9, Buffalo Gap 0
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0
Turner Ashby 5, Harrisonburg 4
Riverheads 7, Buffalo Gap 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.