TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Virginia 55, James Madison 50
High School Boys
Spotswood 100, John Handley 72
Waynesboro 56, Turner Ashby 49
Western Albemarle 49, Harrisonburg 38
Staunton 51, Broadway 32
East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 52
Stuarts Draft 65, Mountain View 45
Buffalo Gap 41, Nelson County 40
Strasburg 42, Warren County 30
Skyline 79, Clarke County 57
Woodberry Forest 85, Fishburne Military 39
Keyser 56, Pendleton County 54
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 68, Waynesboro 9
Broadway 63, Staunton 20
Spotswood 68, John Handley 33
Rappahannock County 49, East Rockingham 33
Mountain View 47, Stuarts Draft 34
Buffalo Gap 62, Nelson County 31
Central 49, James Wood 48
Strasburg 56, Warren County 25
Clarke County 38, Skyline 30
Moorefield 48, Frankfort 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.