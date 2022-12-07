TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Virginia 55, James Madison 50

High School Boys

Spotswood 100, John Handley 72

Waynesboro 56, Turner Ashby 49

Western Albemarle 49, Harrisonburg 38

Staunton 51, Broadway 32

East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 52

Stuarts Draft 65, Mountain View 45

Buffalo Gap 41, Nelson County 40

Strasburg 42, Warren County 30

Skyline 79, Clarke County 57

Woodberry Forest 85, Fishburne Military 39

Keyser 56, Pendleton County 54

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 68, Waynesboro 9

Broadway 63, Staunton 20

Spotswood 68, John Handley 33

Rappahannock County 49, East Rockingham 33

Mountain View 47, Stuarts Draft 34

Buffalo Gap 62, Nelson County 31

Central 49, James Wood 48

Strasburg 56, Warren County 25

Clarke County 38, Skyline 30

Moorefield 48, Frankfort 43

