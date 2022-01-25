TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 51

College Women

Shenandoah 68, Eastern Mennonite 48

High School Boys

Spotswood 47, Broadway 45

Harrisonburg 55, Rockbridge County 45

Fort Defiance 39, Riverheads 35

Eastern Mennonite 97, Hargrave Military 83

High School Girls

Spotswood 55, Broadway 48

Rockbridge County 59, Harrisonburg 58

Fort Defiance 68, Riverheads 52

