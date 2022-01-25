TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 51
College Women
Shenandoah 68, Eastern Mennonite 48
High School Boys
Spotswood 47, Broadway 45
Harrisonburg 55, Rockbridge County 45
Fort Defiance 39, Riverheads 35
Eastern Mennonite 97, Hargrave Military 83
High School Girls
Spotswood 55, Broadway 48
Rockbridge County 59, Harrisonburg 58
Fort Defiance 68, Riverheads 52
