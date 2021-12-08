TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 52, Virginia 49
High School Boys
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Harrisonburg 43
Spotswood 58, Staunton 57
William Monroe 73, Luray 43
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 48, Page County 31
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Harrisonburg 24
Spotswood 65, Staunton 26
Luray 61, William Monroe 50
