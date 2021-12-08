TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 52, Virginia 49

High School Boys

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Harrisonburg 43

Spotswood 58, Staunton 57

William Monroe 73, Luray 43

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 48, Page County 31

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Harrisonburg 24

Spotswood 65, Staunton 26

Luray 61, William Monroe 50

