TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Maryland 12, James Madison 2

High School

Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0

Rockbridge County 6, Broadway 5

Clarke County 7, East Rockingham 5

Strasburg 3, Page County 1

Madison County 4, Luray 3

Riverheads 6, Waynesboro 0

Mountain View 7, Rappahannock County 6

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 0

Clarke County 10, East Rockingham 0

Strasburg 9, Page County 1

High School Girls

Spotswood 6, Rockbridge County 1

Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 0

VISAA Division III First Round

Eastern Mennonite 6, Hampton Roads Academy 2

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 10, Spotswood 4

Broadway 10, Rockbridge County 2

East Rockingham 6, Clarke County 1

Page County 4, Strasburg 2

TENNIS

High School Girls

Bull Run District Semifinals

East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 1

