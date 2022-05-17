TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Maryland 12, James Madison 2
High School
Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0
Rockbridge County 6, Broadway 5
Clarke County 7, East Rockingham 5
Strasburg 3, Page County 1
Madison County 4, Luray 3
Riverheads 6, Waynesboro 0
Mountain View 7, Rappahannock County 6
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 0
Clarke County 10, East Rockingham 0
Strasburg 9, Page County 1
High School Girls
Spotswood 6, Rockbridge County 1
Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 0
VISAA Division III First Round
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hampton Roads Academy 2
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 10, Spotswood 4
Broadway 10, Rockbridge County 2
East Rockingham 6, Clarke County 1
Page County 4, Strasburg 2
TENNIS
High School Girls
Bull Run District Semifinals
East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 1
