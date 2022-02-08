TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Washington and Lee 84, Bridgewater 66
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 63, Bridgewater 51
High School Boys
Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 46
Broadway 59, Rockbridge County 44
East Rockingham 93, Clarke County 70
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 33
Page County 49, Madison County 39
Luray 29, Strasburg 24
High School Girls
Spotswood 47, Turner Ashby 31
Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 26
Clarke County 48, East Rockingham 16
Fort Defiance 84, Waynesboro 36
Madison County 49, Page County 45
Luray 59, Strasburg 17
