TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Washington and Lee 84, Bridgewater 66

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 63, Bridgewater 51

High School Boys

Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 46

Broadway 59, Rockbridge County 44

East Rockingham 93, Clarke County 70

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 33

Page County 49, Madison County 39

Luray 29, Strasburg 24

High School Girls

Spotswood 47, Turner Ashby 31

Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 26

Clarke County 48, East Rockingham 16

Fort Defiance 84, Waynesboro 36

Madison County 49, Page County 45

Luray 59, Strasburg 17

