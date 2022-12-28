TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Rockbridge County 67, James River 62

East Rockingham 74, Mountain View 24

Wilson Memorial 67, Liberty-Bedford 41

Parry McCluer 66, Riverheads 44

High School Girls

James River 43, Rockbridge County 40

Broadway 51, Page County 43

East Rockingham 44, Mountain View 32

Liberty Bedford 51, Wilson Memorial 48

Fluvanna County 70, Fort Defiance 60

Central 51, Buffalo Gap 26

Strasburg 61, Skyline 49

Sherando 53, Stuarts Draft 24

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.