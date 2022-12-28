TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Rockbridge County 67, James River 62
East Rockingham 74, Mountain View 24
Wilson Memorial 67, Liberty-Bedford 41
Parry McCluer 66, Riverheads 44
High School Girls
James River 43, Rockbridge County 40
Broadway 51, Page County 43
East Rockingham 44, Mountain View 32
Liberty Bedford 51, Wilson Memorial 48
Fluvanna County 70, Fort Defiance 60
Central 51, Buffalo Gap 26
Strasburg 61, Skyline 49
Sherando 53, Stuarts Draft 24
