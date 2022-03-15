TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 5, Virginia Tech 2
Mary Washington 7, Bridgewater 4
High School
Spotswood 12, Staunton 1
Buffalo Gap 9, Luray 6
LACROSSE
College Women
Juniata 19, Bridgewater 10
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood 2, Staunton 2 (OT)
High School Girls
Spotswood 5, Staunton 3
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater 10, Mary Baldwin 2
Bridgewater 6, Mary Baldwin 0
High School
Spotswood 10, Staunton 0
Millbrook 14, Harrisonburg 4
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison 6, Davidson 1
High School Boys
E.C. Glass 8, Spotswood 1
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, E.C. Glass 0
