TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 5, Virginia Tech 2

Mary Washington 7, Bridgewater 4

High School

Spotswood 12, Staunton 1

Buffalo Gap 9, Luray 6

LACROSSE

College Women

Juniata 19, Bridgewater 10

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood 2, Staunton 2 (OT)

High School Girls

Spotswood 5, Staunton 3

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater 10, Mary Baldwin 2

Bridgewater 6, Mary Baldwin 0

High School

Spotswood 10, Staunton 0

Millbrook 14, Harrisonburg 4

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison 6, Davidson 1

High School Boys

E.C. Glass 8, Spotswood 1

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, E.C. Glass 0

