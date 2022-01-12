TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 89, Northeastern 66

Randolph-Macon 82, Eastern Mennonite 55

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial 50, Fort Defiance 45

Broadway 56, Turner Ashby 49

East Rockingham 73, Rappahannock County 59

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 64, Wilson Memorial 48

Broadway 35, Turner Ashby 34

Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 49

Rappahannock County 57, East Rockingham 46

