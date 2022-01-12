TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 89, Northeastern 66
Randolph-Macon 82, Eastern Mennonite 55
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial 50, Fort Defiance 45
Broadway 56, Turner Ashby 49
East Rockingham 73, Rappahannock County 59
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 64, Wilson Memorial 48
Broadway 35, Turner Ashby 34
Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 49
Rappahannock County 57, East Rockingham 46
