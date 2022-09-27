TUESDAY
SOCCER
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 2, Veritas 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
High School
Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 1
Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0
Staunton 3, Buffalo Gap 1
Central 3, Luray 2
Madison County 3, Page County 0
Rappahannock County 3, Mountain View 2
MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
New Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Grace Christian 3, Waynesboro 1
Rockbridge County 3, Staunton 0
Turner Ashby 3, Monticello 1
Luray 3, Page County 0
Central 3, Strasburg 1
Clarke County 3, Mountain View 1
Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 0
Stuarts Draft 3, Harrisonburg 2
