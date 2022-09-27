TUESDAY

SOCCER

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 2, Veritas 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

High School

Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 1

Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0

Staunton 3, Buffalo Gap 1

Central 3, Luray 2

Madison County 3, Page County 0

Rappahannock County 3, Mountain View 2

MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

High School

New Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Grace Christian 3, Waynesboro 1

Rockbridge County 3, Staunton 0

Turner Ashby 3, Monticello 1

Luray 3, Page County 0

Central 3, Strasburg 1

Clarke County 3, Mountain View 1

Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 0

Stuarts Draft 3, Harrisonburg 2

