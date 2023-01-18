TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Broadway 64, Harrisonburg 54

Rockbridge County 40, Turner Ashby 33

Central 43, Clarke County 38

Strasburg 60, Page County 52

Madison County 62, Luray 32

Rappahannock County 43, Mountain View 40

Staunton 54, Fort Defiance 37

Buffalo Gap 60, Stuarts Draft 51

Riverheads 44, Waynesboro 36

Eastern Mennonite 63, Covenant 41

Virginia Episcopal 68, Fishburne Military 53

Keyser 63, Petersburg 48

High School Girls

Broadway 49, Harrisonburg 32

Turner Ashby 64, Rockbridge County 20

Luray 64, Madison County 36

Rappahannock County 66, Mountain View 44

Strasburg 46, Page County 33

Central 43, Clarke County 40

Wilson Memorial 43, Maggie L. Walker 37

Buffalo Gap 53, Stuarts Draft 28

Fort Defiance 65, Staunton 36

Waynesboro 49, Riverheads 45

Eastern Mennonite 27, Foxcroft 23

Miller School 57, Grace Christian 18

Pendleton County 67, Tucker County 54

Moorefield 62, Pocahontas County 36

Keyser 53, Petersburg 49

