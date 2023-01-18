TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Broadway 64, Harrisonburg 54
Rockbridge County 40, Turner Ashby 33
Central 43, Clarke County 38
Strasburg 60, Page County 52
Madison County 62, Luray 32
Rappahannock County 43, Mountain View 40
Staunton 54, Fort Defiance 37
Buffalo Gap 60, Stuarts Draft 51
Riverheads 44, Waynesboro 36
Eastern Mennonite 63, Covenant 41
Virginia Episcopal 68, Fishburne Military 53
Keyser 63, Petersburg 48
High School Girls
Broadway 49, Harrisonburg 32
Turner Ashby 64, Rockbridge County 20
Luray 64, Madison County 36
Rappahannock County 66, Mountain View 44
Strasburg 46, Page County 33
Central 43, Clarke County 40
Wilson Memorial 43, Maggie L. Walker 37
Buffalo Gap 53, Stuarts Draft 28
Fort Defiance 65, Staunton 36
Waynesboro 49, Riverheads 45
Eastern Mennonite 27, Foxcroft 23
Miller School 57, Grace Christian 18
Pendleton County 67, Tucker County 54
Moorefield 62, Pocahontas County 36
Keyser 53, Petersburg 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.