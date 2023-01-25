TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Greensboro 76, Mary Baldwin 68
College Women
Ferrum 70, Eastern Mennonite 52
High School Boys
Spotswood 64, Broadway 50
Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 50
Turner Ashby 54, Luray 39
Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60 (OT)
Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29
Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 40
Shenandoah Valley Academy 73, Eastern Mennonite 67
Fishburne Military at Massanutten Military Academy,
Pendleton County 95, Harman 33
Berkeley Springs 45, Petersburg 37
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 40, Luray 33
Harrisonburg 48, Rockbridge County 33
Spotswood 47, Broadway 23
Covenant 59, Eastern Mennonite 12
Buffalo Gap 65, Fort Defiance 64
Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 32
Stuarts Draft 41, Riverheads 24
Blue Ridge Christian 48, Ridgeview Christian 39
