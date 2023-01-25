TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Greensboro 76, Mary Baldwin 68

College Women

Ferrum 70, Eastern Mennonite 52

High School Boys

Spotswood 64, Broadway 50

Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 50

Turner Ashby 54, Luray 39

Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60 (OT)

Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29

Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 40

Shenandoah Valley Academy 73, Eastern Mennonite 67

Fishburne Military at Massanutten Military Academy,

Pendleton County 95, Harman 33

Berkeley Springs 45, Petersburg 37

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 40, Luray 33

Harrisonburg 48, Rockbridge County 33

Spotswood 47, Broadway 23

Covenant 59, Eastern Mennonite 12

Buffalo Gap 65, Fort Defiance 64

Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 32

Stuarts Draft 41, Riverheads 24

Blue Ridge Christian 48, Ridgeview Christian 39

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.