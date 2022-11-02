TUESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Roanoke 2, Bridgewater 1
SOCCER
College Men
Marshall 2, James Madison 0
College Women
Shenandoah 1, Bridgewater 1 (SU wins 5-4 on PKs)
Mary Baldwin 3, N.C. Wesleyan 1
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Spotswood 3, Rockbridge County 2
Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 0
East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0
Luray 3, Buckingham County 1
Central 3, Stuarts Draft 0
Clarke County 3, Madison County 1
Riverheads 3, Appomattox Regional Governor's School 0
Central-Lunenburg 3, Buffalo Gap 1
