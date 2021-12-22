MONDAY
High School Boys
Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 45
Skyline 59, Broadway 44
East Rockingham 77, Luray 33
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15
Fort Defiance 84, Rockbridge County 52
Liuray 66, East Rockingham 26
