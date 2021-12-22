MONDAY

High School Boys

Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 45

Skyline 59, Broadway 44

East Rockingham 77, Luray 33

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15

Fort Defiance 84, Rockbridge County 52

Liuray 66, East Rockingham 26

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.