TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Randolph-Macon 67, Eastern Mennonite 43

Southern Virginia 74, Mary Baldin 44

High School Boys

Faith Christian 62, Blue Ridge Christian 57

Page County 52, Luray 42

Miller School 78, Eastern Mennonite 45

Carlisle 55, Fishburne Military 51

Regents 70, Ridgeview Christian 42

Harrisonburg 73, Turner Ashby 45

Spotswood 73, Rockbridge County 39

Staunton 61, Broadway 55

Clarke County 52, Madison County 45

Strasburg 70, Mountain View 60

East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50

Waynesboro 56, Stuarts Draft 42

Wilson Memorial 79, Buffalo Gap 65

Fort Defiance 63, Riverheads 31

High School Girls

Miller School 80, Eastern Mennonite 29

Regents 32, Ridgeview Christian 22

Turner Ashby 66, Harrisonburg 18

Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 20

Broadway 58, Staunton 48

Rappahannock County 34, East Rockingham 29

Clarke County 50, Madison County 35

Page County 41, Luray 39

Strasburg 46, Mountain View 43

Waynesboro 38, Stuarts Draft 26

Buffalo Gap 65, Wilson Memorial 45

Fort Defiance 88, Riverheads 61

