TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Randolph-Macon 67, Eastern Mennonite 43
Southern Virginia 74, Mary Baldin 44
High School Boys
Faith Christian 62, Blue Ridge Christian 57
Page County 52, Luray 42
Miller School 78, Eastern Mennonite 45
Carlisle 55, Fishburne Military 51
Regents 70, Ridgeview Christian 42
Harrisonburg 73, Turner Ashby 45
Spotswood 73, Rockbridge County 39
Staunton 61, Broadway 55
Clarke County 52, Madison County 45
Strasburg 70, Mountain View 60
East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50
Waynesboro 56, Stuarts Draft 42
Wilson Memorial 79, Buffalo Gap 65
Fort Defiance 63, Riverheads 31
High School Girls
Miller School 80, Eastern Mennonite 29
Regents 32, Ridgeview Christian 22
Turner Ashby 66, Harrisonburg 18
Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 20
Broadway 58, Staunton 48
Rappahannock County 34, East Rockingham 29
Clarke County 50, Madison County 35
Page County 41, Luray 39
Strasburg 46, Mountain View 43
Waynesboro 38, Stuarts Draft 26
Buffalo Gap 65, Wilson Memorial 45
Fort Defiance 88, Riverheads 61
