TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 51, Staunton 50
Fort Defiance 56, Monticello 32
Orange County 70, Page County 66
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 57, Monticello 41
East Rockingham 47, Riverheads 39
