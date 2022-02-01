TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Spotswood 92, Rockbridge County 40
Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 54
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 51
East Rockingham 89, Page County 61
High School Girls
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 27
Fort Defiance 75, Stuarts Draft 23
Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 37
Page County 44, East Rockingham 39
