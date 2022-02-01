TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Spotswood 92, Rockbridge County 40

Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 54

Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 51

East Rockingham 89, Page County 61

High School Girls

Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 27

Fort Defiance 75, Stuarts Draft 23

Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 37

Page County 44, East Rockingham 39

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.