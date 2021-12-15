TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Broadway 52, Fort Defiance 45
Spotswood 72, Meridian 43
Wilson Memorial 60, Turner Ashby 58
East Rockingham 78, Mountain View 38
Central 54, Page County 46
Rappahannock County 56, Luray 46
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 75, Broadway 36
Meridian 43, Spotswood 30
Turner Ashby 56, Wilson Memorial 29
Central 46, Page County 45
Luray 70, Rappahannock County 38
Mountain View 48, East Rockingham 33
