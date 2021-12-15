TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Broadway 52, Fort Defiance 45

Spotswood 72, Meridian 43

Wilson Memorial 60, Turner Ashby 58

East Rockingham 78, Mountain View 38

Central 54, Page County 46

Rappahannock County 56, Luray 46

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 75, Broadway 36

Meridian 43, Spotswood 30

Turner Ashby 56, Wilson Memorial 29

Central 46, Page County 45

Luray 70, Rappahannock County 38

Mountain View 48, East Rockingham 33

