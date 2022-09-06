TUESDAY

SOCCER

College Men

Duequesne 2, James Madison 0

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 6, Tandem Friends 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Hollins 0

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 0

Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2

Spotswood 3, William Monroe 1

Luray 3, Strasburg 0

Madison County 3, Central 0

East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.